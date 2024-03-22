

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide consumer prices were up 2.8 percent on year in February, the Ministry if Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and up from 2.2 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, inflation was flat for the second straight month.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up 2.8 percent on year - also matching forecasts and accelerating from 2.0 percent in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken