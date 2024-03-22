KR1 Plc - Investment: Tanssi (Moondance Labs)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

Friday, 22 March 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Tanssi (Moondance Labs)

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$600,000 into Moondance Labs ("Tanssi"). The investment took place as part of Moondance Labs' strategic funding round, with participation from other prominent digital asset investors such as Scytale Digital and Arrington Capital.

Moondance Labs is building Tanssi, an infrastructure protocol that equips developers with a set of tools and services specifically designed to make appchain deployment swift and effortless. By simplifying appchain deployment, Tanssi reduces processes that previously took months to mere minutes. Connecting a chain to Tanssi automatically transforms it into a modular appchain, granting access to a permissionless, developer-friendly environment and integrating key features like block production, wallets, trustworthy data reliability, oracles, and cross-chain connectivity.

Francisco Javier Agosti, Co-Founder of Tanssi and CEO of Moondance Labs, commented:

"KR1 has been among the earliest believers in Tanssi, offering unwavering support as we turn our vision into reality. With the closing of the strategic round, the Tanssi appchain protocol is set to skyrocket in development and attract more brilliant minds to our team. This year is poised for significant strides for both Tanssi and Moondance Labs."

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"The entire Moondance Labs team, led by Francisco, has made great progress over the past year, delivering on Tanssi's roadmap to become the go-to tool for appchain developers. We are very excited to support them on their journey as they expand Tanssi from Polkadot into many other ecosystems. The project will play a critical role for appchains by allowing developers to easily leverage Tanssi's efficiency and scalability benefits."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

