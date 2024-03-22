Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchases

Director Share Purchases

The Company announces the following share purchase transactions by directors.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Albert C Gourley Professional Corporation, a corporation controlled by Al Gourley, Non-Executive Chairman, has purchased 115,875 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on market at a price of 34.0 pence per Ordinary Share. Al Gourley has also transferred 34,125 Ordinary Shares held directly to Albert C Gourley Professional Corporation. Following this share purchase and transfer, Al Gourley holds (through Albert C Gourley Professional Corporation) 8,000,000 Ordinary Shares representing 2.73% per cent of the Company's voting rights.

Richard Hughes, Chief Financial Officer and executive director, has purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares on market at a price of 34.2 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this share purchase, Richard Hughes and persons closely associated with him, hold 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.34% per cent of the Company's voting rights.

Further details are set out in the PDMR forms below, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Contact details:

Trident Royalties Plc

Adam Davidson / Richard Hughes

www.tridentroyalties.com

+1 (757) 208-5171 / +44 7967 589997

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison / Enzo Aliaj

www.grantthornton.co.uk

+44 020 7383 5100

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Ashton Clanfield

www.stifelinstitutional.com

+44 20 7710 7600

Tamesis Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Greenfield

www.tamesispartners.com

+44 20 3882 2868

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson

www.liberum.com

+44 20 3100 2184

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR & IR)

Susie Geliher

www.stbridespartners.co.uk

+44 20 7236 1177

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Albert Gourley

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Trident Royalties Plc

b.

LEI

213800V6U8KJ7U2BV956

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

ISIN: GB00BF7J2535

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

34.0p

115,875

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

115,875

34.0 pence

e.

Date of the transaction

21 March 2024

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange's AIM Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Richard Hughes

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

CFO and executive director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Trident Royalties Plc

b.

LEI

213800V6U8KJ7U2BV956

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

ISIN: GB00BF7J2535

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

34.2p

50,000

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

50,000

34.2 pence

e.

Date of the transaction

21 March 2024

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange's AIM Market (XLON)

** Ends **

About Trident

Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.

Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:

Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals;

Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America;

Targeting attractive small-to-mid size transactions which are often ignored in a sector dominated by large players;

Active deal-sourcing which, in addition to writing new royalties and streams, will focus on the acquisition of assets held by natural sellers such as: closed-end funds, prospect generators, junior and mid-tier miners holding royalties as non-core assets, and counterparties seeking to monetise packages of royalties and streams which are otherwise undervalued by the market;

Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and

Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

The acquisition and aggregation of individual royalties and streams is expected to deliver strong returns for shareholders as assets are acquired on terms reflective of single asset risk compared with the lower risk profile of a diversified, larger scale portfolio. Further value is expected to be delivered by the introduction of conservative levels of leverage through debt. Once scale has been achieved, strong cash generation is expected to support an attractive dividend policy, providing investors with a desirable mix of inflation protection, growth and income.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
