Travis Perkins: Publication of the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting

DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Publication of the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting 
22-March-2024 / 07:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting 
 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place at 9.00 am on 
Monday 22 April 2024 at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ. The 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting is 
available to view and download on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/ 
shareholder-centre/general-meetings) 
 
In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been submitted 
to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
A hard copy version of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts and the 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting has been sent 
to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications. 
 
The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts was published on 12 March 2024 and is available on the Company's website at https:/ 
/www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/ 
and at the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text at: 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Lindi Pratt 
Company Secretariat Manager 
lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk 
+44 (0) 7471 140065 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  311259 
EQS News ID:  1864891 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864891&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2024 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)

