MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today reported the following consolidated results for the third quarter ended February 29 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below):

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Revenue $21.7 billion $21.7 billion $22.2 billion $22.2 billion Operating income $1.24 billion $1.36 billion $1.04 billion $1.17 billion Operating margin 5.7% 6.2% 4.7% 5.3% Net income $879 million $966 million $771 million $865 million Diluted EPS $3.51 $3.86 $3.05 $3.41

This year's and last year's quarterly consolidated results have been adjusted for:

Impact per diluted share Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Business optimization costs $0.35 $0.36 Business realignment costs - 0.01

Third quarter income and margin improved despite lower revenue, primarily due to execution of the company's DRIVE program and the continued focus on revenue quality.

" FedEx delivered another quarter of improved profitability in what remains a difficult demand environment, reflecting outstanding service and continued benefits from DRIVE," said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corp. president and chief executive officer. " We are making meaningful progress on our transformation, while strengthening our value proposition and improving the customer experience. I've never been more confident in our path ahead as we build a more flexible, efficient, and intelligent network."

FedEx Express operating results improved due to lower structural costs resulting from DRIVE initiatives and the benefit from one additional operating day, partially offset by lower revenue.

FedEx Ground operating results increased due to lower structural costs resulting from DRIVE initiatives, higher base yield, and reduced self-insurance costs. Cost per package was flat, as lower line-haul expense and improved dock productivity offset higher first- and last-mile costs.

FedEx Freight operating results decreased due to lower fuel surcharges, reduced weight per shipment and lower shipments, partially offset by higher base yield and the benefit from one additional operating day. Last year's third quarter operating income included a $30 million gain on the sale of a facility.

Share Repurchase Program

The company completed a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transaction during the quarter. Approximately 4.1 million shares were delivered under the ASR agreement. The year-to-date decrease in outstanding shares benefited third quarter results by $0.09 per diluted share.

FedEx expects to repurchase an additional $500 million of common stock during the fiscal fourth quarter, which will bring the fiscal 2024 buyback total to $2.5 billion.

The FedEx Corp. Board of Directors has also authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program, in addition to the existing $0.6 billion that remains available for repurchase under the 2021 authorization.

Cash on-hand as of February 29, 2024 was $5.6 billion.

" DRIVE is having a real impact, supporting both operating income growth and margin expansion," said John Dietrich, FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer. " As we look ahead, we're focused on continuing to deliver on DRIVE and our commitments to support long-term shareholder returns."

Outlook

FedEx is unable to forecast the fiscal 2024 mark-to-market (MTM) retirement plans accounting adjustments. As a result, FedEx is unable to provide a fiscal 2024 earnings per share or effective tax rate (ETR) outlook on a GAAP basis and is relying on the exemption provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is reasonably possible that the fiscal 2024 MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments could have a material effect on fiscal 2024 consolidated financial results and ETR.

For fiscal 2024, FedEx expects:

A low-single-digit percentage decline in revenue year over year;

Earnings per diluted share of $15.65 to $16.65 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments, compared to the prior forecast of $15.35 to $16.85 per diluted share;

Earnings per diluted share of $17.25 to $18.25 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments after also excluding costs related to business optimization initiatives, compared to the prior forecast of $17.00 to $18.50 per diluted share;

Permanent cost reductions from the DRIVE transformation program of $1.8 billion;

ETR of approximately 25% prior to the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments; and

Capital spending of $5.4 billion, compared to the prior forecast of $5.7 billion, with a priority on investments to improve efficiency, including fleet and facility modernization, network optimization, and automation.

These forecasts assume the company's current economic forecast and fuel price expectations, successful completion of the planned stock repurchases, and no additional adverse geopolitical developments. FedEx's ETR and earnings per share forecasts are based on current law and related regulations and guidance.

Corporate Overview

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $88 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

Additional information and operating data are contained in the company's annual report, Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, Form 8-Ks and Statistical Books. These materials, as well as a webcast of the earnings release conference call to be held at 5:30 p.m. EDT on March 21, are available on the company's website at investors.fedex.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be posted on our website following the call.

The Investor Relations page of our website, investors.fedex.com, contains a significant amount of information about FedEx, including our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and financial and other information for investors. The information that we post on our Investor Relations website could be deemed to be material information. We encourage investors, the media and others interested in the company to visit this website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements regarding expected cost savings, the planned consolidation of operating companies, future financial targets, business strategies, management's views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the assumptions underlying such expected cost savings, targets, strategies, and statements. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "forecasts," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the global markets in which we operate; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy and global transformation program and consolidate our operating companies into one organization, effectively respond to changes in market dynamics, and achieve the anticipated benefits of such strategies and actions while managing related risks; our ability to achieve our cost reduction initiatives and financial performance goals; the timing and amount of costs related to our global transformation program and other ongoing initiatives; damage to our reputation or loss of brand equity; changes in our relationship with the U.S. Postal Service or changes in its business or financial soundness, including strategic changes to its operations to reduce its reliance on the air network of FedEx Express; our ability to meet our labor and purchased transportation needs while controlling related costs; a significant data breach or other disruption to our technology infrastructure; anti-trade measures and additional changes in international trade policies and relations; the effects of any international conflicts or terrorist activities; the impacts of a widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease or public health crises; changes in fuel prices or currency exchange rates; our ability to match capacity to shifting volume levels; the effect of intense competition; an increase in self-insurance accruals and expenses; failure to receive or collect expected insurance coverage; our ability to effectively operate, integrate, leverage, and grow acquired businesses and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and other strategic transactions; noncash impairment charges related to our goodwill and certain deferred tax assets; the future rate of e-commerce growth and levels of inventory restocking; evolving or new U.S. domestic or international laws and government regulations, policies, and actions; future guidance, regulations, interpretations, challenges, or judicial decisions related to our tax positions; legal challenges or changes related to service providers engaged by FedEx Ground and the drivers employed by them and the coverage of U.S. employees at FedEx Express under the Railway Labor Act of 1926, as amended; our ability to quickly and effectively restore operations following adverse weather or a localized disaster or disturbance in a key geography; any liability resulting from and the costs of defending against litigation; our ability to achieve or demonstrate progress on our goal of carbon-neutral operations by 2040; and other factors which can be found in FedEx Corp.'s and its subsidiaries' press releases and FedEx Corp.'s filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The financial section of this release is provided on the company's website at investors.fedex.com

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023 Results

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or "reported"). We have supplemented the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with GAAP with certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") financial measures, including our adjusted third quarter fiscal 2024 and 2023 consolidated operating income and margin, net income and diluted earnings per share, adjusted third quarter fiscal 2024 FedEx Express and FedEx Ground segment operating income and margin and adjusted third quarter fiscal 2023 FedEx Express segment operating income and margin. These financial measures have been adjusted to exclude the effects of the following items (as applicable):

Business optimization costs incurred in fiscal 2024 and 2023; and

Business realignment costs incurred in fiscal 2023.

In fiscal 2023, FedEx announced DRIVE, a comprehensive program to improve the company's long-term profitability. This program includes a business optimization plan to drive efficiency among our transportation segments, lower our overhead and support costs, and transform our digital capabilities. We incurred costs associated with our business optimization initiatives in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023. These costs were primarily related to professional services and severance. Business optimization costs are included in Corporate, other, and eliminations, FedEx Express, and FedEx Ground. Additionally, we incurred costs associated with our business realignment activities in connection with the FedEx Express workforce reduction plan in Europe in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. These costs were related to certain employee severance arrangements. Costs related to business optimization initiatives and business realignment activities are excluded from our third quarter fiscal 2024 and 2023 consolidated and FedEx Express and FedEx Ground segment non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable, because they are unrelated to our core operating performance and to assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses.

We believe these adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the company's and our business segments' core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These adjustments are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating the company's and each business segment's ongoing performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with, and are not an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of our financial statements should not place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. As required by SEC rules, the tables below present a reconciliation of our presented non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Fiscal 2024 Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate Forecasts

Our fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) forecast is a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes fiscal 2024 mark-to-market (MTM) retirement plans accounting adjustments and estimated costs related to business optimization initiatives in fiscal 2024. Our fiscal 2024 effective tax rate (ETR) forecast is a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes the effect of fiscal 2024 MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments.

We have provided these non-GAAP financial measures for the same reasons that were outlined above for historical non-GAAP measures. Costs related to business optimization initiatives are excluded from our fiscal 2024 EPS forecast for the same reasons described above for historical non-GAAP measures.

We are unable to predict the amount of the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments, as they are significantly affected by changes in interest rates and the financial markets, so such adjustments are not included in our fiscal 2024 EPS and ETR forecasts. For this reason, a full reconciliation of our fiscal 2024 EPS and ETR forecasts to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is impracticable. It is reasonably possible, however, that our fiscal 2024 MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments could have a material effect on our fiscal 2024 consolidated financial results and ETR.

The table included below titled "Fiscal 2024 Earnings Per Share Forecast" outlines the effects of the items that are excluded from our fiscal 2024 EPS forecast, other than the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024

FedEx Corporation

Operating Income Net Diluted

Earnings Dollars in millions, except EPS Income Margin Taxes1 Income2 Per Share GAAP measure $1,243 5.7% $304 $879 $3.51 Business optimization costs3 114 0.5% 27 87 0.35 Non-GAAP measure $1,357 6.2% $331 $966 $3.86

FedEx Express Segment

Operating Dollars in millions Income Margin GAAP measure $233 2.3% Business optimization costs 23 0.2% Non-GAAP measure $256 2.5%

FedEx Ground Segment

Operating Dollars in millions Income Margin GAAP measure $942 10.8% Business optimization costs 22 0.3% Non-GAAP measure $964 11.1%

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

FedEx Corporation

Operating Income Net Diluted

Earnings Dollars in millions, except EPS Income Margin4 Taxes1 Income2 Per Share4 GAAP measure $1,042 4.7% $251 $771 $3.05 Business optimization costs5 120 0.5% 28 92 0.36 Business realignment costs6 3 - 1 2 0.01 Non-GAAP measure $1,165 5.3% $280 $865 $3.41

FedEx Express Segment

Operating Dollars in millions Income Margin GAAP measure $119 1.2% Business realignment costs 3 - Non-GAAP measure $122 1.2%

Fiscal 2024 Earnings Per Share Forecast

Dollars in millions, except EPS Adjustments Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Earnings per diluted share before

MTM retirement plans accounting

adjustments (non-GAAP)7 $15.65 to $16.65 Business optimization costs $530 Income tax effect1 (125) Net of tax effect $405 1.60 Earnings per diluted share with adjustments

(non-GAAP)7 $17.25 to $18.25

Notes:

1 - Income taxes are based on the company's approximate statutory tax rates applicable to each transaction.

2 - Effect of "total other (expense) income" on net income amount not shown.

3 - These expenses were recognized at Corporate, other, and eliminations, as well as FedEx Express and FedEx Ground.

4 - Does not sum to total due to rounding.

5 - These expenses were recognized at FedEx Corporate.

6 - These expenses were recognized at FedEx Express.

7 - The MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments, which are impracticable to calculate at this time, are excluded.

Contacts

Media Contact: Caitlin Adams Maier 901-434-8100

Investor Contact: Jeni Hollander 901-818-7200