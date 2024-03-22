Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QD5A | ISIN: NO0010892359 | Ticker-Symbol: R6Z
Tradegate
22.03.24
10:31 Uhr
0,945 Euro
+0,033
+3,62 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDROGENPRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDROGENPRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9100,94311:08
0,9170,93511:05
PR Newswire
22.03.2024 | 08:42
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HydrogenPro ASA: HydrogenPro with a tenfold increase in their revenues in 2023

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA reported a tenfold increase in their revenues from 56 MNOK in 2022 to 568 MNOK in 2023. The EBITDA has also improved significantly from - 105 MNOK to - 36 MNOK.

Following one of the largest contracts ever being made in the industry in 2022 to the Advanced Clean Energy Storage Hub (ACES Delta), HydrogenPro ASA is delivering strong results in 2023. HydrogenPro completed its manufacturing and delivery of 40 large scale electrolyzers in 2023, and the initial value of the contract exceeds USD 50 million for HydrogenPro's scope of delivery. The Advanced Clean Energy Storage Hub (ACES Delta) is jointly developed by Chevron New Energies Company and Mitsubishi Power. It is a world leading industry and utility-scale energy project that will produce, store, and deliver green hydrogen to help decarbonize the region.

Additionally, HydrogenPro reported highlights such as an industrial partnership with the Austrian industrial group Andritz delivering electrolyzers to the 100 MW Salzgitter project. Also, the company has ramped up their production capacity to 500MW and are expanding also in the US as well as in Europe with offices both in Duisburg, Germany and Minneapolis, US.

Jarle Dragvik, CEO of HydrogenPro, comments, "In 2022 we proved that we have a valid value proposition to the green hydrogen industry. In 2023 we proved our ability to actually produce and deliver high quality electrolyzers to the same demanding market. These improved results make us confident that we will continue to be able to provide essential large scale electrolyzer technology in a growing and important market".

CONTACT:
Olaf Thommessen
Acting Head of Communications
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +47 97 54 85 85

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hydrogenpro-asa/r/hydrogenpro-with-a-tenfold-increase-in-their-revenues-in-2023,c3950330

SOURCE HydrogenPro ASA

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.