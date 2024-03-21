10x Genomics, Inc: 10x Genomics Expands Xenium Menu with Multi-Modal Cell Segmentation Kit and Immuno-Oncology Gene Panel

Begins commercial shipments of Xenium Cell Segmentation Kit to improve determination of cell boundaries

Launches first Xenium application-focused panel optimized for immuno-oncology across all tissue types

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today the commercial availability of its Xenium multi-modal cell segmentation kit and the launch of a new Xenium gene panel optimized for immuno-oncology applications. These new products expand the breadth of the Xenium single cell spatial analysis menu.

"We built Xenium to be the best performing platform for in situ analysis, not only at launch, but for the long term," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer at 10x Genomics. "These new products are a testament to how we listen closely to our customers to build products that are most responsive to their needs. We have several more launches planned for Xenium this year, as we continue to innovate, enhance and expand our menu of high-performing Xenium assays to help customers answer their specific research questions."

Xenium In Situ Cell Segmentation Kit

The Xenium In Situ Cell Segmentation Kit improves the determination of cell boundaries by using a stain and algorithmic technique developed and validated through custom-trained machine learning models. Key features:

Precise cell segmentation: Use multiple morphological features and a purpose-built algorithm for data-driven, high-confidence transcript-to-cell assignments.

Use multiple morphological features and a purpose-built algorithm for data-driven, high-confidence transcript-to-cell assignments. Diverse stains for comprehensive coverage: Easily capture and visualize tissue architecture in four channels from epithelial and stromal cells, to immune markers, to cell interiors and nuclei.

Easily capture and visualize tissue architecture in four channels from epithelial and stromal cells, to immune markers, to cell interiors and nuclei. State-of-the-art, custom-built algorithm: Obtain more accurate cell segmentation with an advanced AI algorithm specifically trained on real-world Xenium cellular and tissue data.

Obtain more accurate cell segmentation with an advanced AI algorithm specifically trained on real-world Xenium cellular and tissue data. Immediate access to data: Get interpretation-ready data as soon as the Xenium run is done in open formats that enable seamless compatibility with third-party tools.

Get interpretation-ready data as soon as the Xenium run is done in open formats that enable seamless compatibility with third-party tools. Seamless workflow integration and broad tissue and sample compatibility: Cover heterogeneous cell types and tissues in human and mouse samples with a single multi-tissue cocktail, without the need to switch stains for different applications or tissue types. Validated on fresh frozen and FFPE tissues.

"While Xenium launched with a robust nuclear-based segmentation approach, we've built our new solution from the ground up to improve segmentation accuracy," added Schnall-Levin. "This solution not only enables researchers to more effectively call cell types, but it also gives more confidence that transcriptomic data is attributed to the correct cell of origin for the most accurate biological interpretation."

Quan Nguyen, Group Leader at the University of Queensland, said, "We have evaluated several computational methods to enhance cell membrane segmentation across various technologies. We found that the experimental data obtained from Xenium membrane staining consistently yields the most accurate segmentation results, leading to improved downstream analysis of cell types and cell-to-cell interactions. We will use this kit in many of our coming Xenium experiments."

Xenium Immuno-Oncology Panel

The Xenium Immuno-Oncology Panel is a comprehensive solution for unraveling the dynamic interplay between tissue biology, tumor biology and immunology. The first application-focused panel on Xenium, this assay is the latest addition to a broad menu of expertly curated and customizable gene panels optimized for specific tissue types and disease states. Key features:

Unlock intricate details of the tumor microenvironment: Get extensive detection of diverse immune cell types and states, including their migration, regulation and function, allowing for a deeper understanding of the immune landscape within the tumor microenvironment.

Get extensive detection of diverse immune cell types and states, including their migration, regulation and function, allowing for a deeper understanding of the immune landscape within the tumor microenvironment. Analyze a variety of cancer types: Examine a broad spectrum of cancer types and tumor biology through the identification of tumor-specific markers, oncogenes, checkpoint proteins and mechanisms of immune evasion, providing insights for the development of targeted therapy strategies.

Examine a broad spectrum of cancer types and tumor biology through the identification of tumor-specific markers, oncogenes, checkpoint proteins and mechanisms of immune evasion, providing insights for the development of targeted therapy strategies. Customizable panels: Expand the 380-plex pre-designed panel with up to 100 additional custom genes, enabling a tailored and cost-effective assay.

The Xenium Immuno-Oncology Panel is compatible with both fresh frozen and FFPE tissues, ensuring flexibility and reliable performance across various sample types. It is available for pre-order and is expected to ship this month.

