A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces First Deployment of New Generation Smart Carts

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:AZ), a global leader of advanced proved-in-use smart cart solutions, announced today that it is starting to fulfill its backlog of orders of its new generation Cust2Mate 3.0 smart carts. The first deployment is scheduled to start in April, at the Yochananof supermarket chain, one of the largest retail chains in Israel, with deployments at Morton Williams, Monoprix and others, to follow.

"The deployment of our new generation smart carts marks a significant milestone in our commitment to reshaping the retail landscape. With its detachable control panel, ability to be retrofitted to existing carts, and best of breed theft mitigation technologies, Cust2Mate 3.0 is tailored to address the evolving needs of consumers navigating a vast array of choices and the challenges encountered by retailers in an era of slim profit margins and increased shrinkage." said Bentsur Joseph, CEO of A2Z. "We look forward to deploying our new generation Cust2Mate 3.0 smart carts at our customers' stores around the world."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and other technologies, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the on SEDAR and with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

