Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
22.03.24
12:26 Uhr
7,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,40015:34
7,2507,30013:03
PR Newswire
22.03.2024 | 15:06
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22 March 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 20 March 2024 Bryan Joseph, Non-Executive Director, purchased 800 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.495207 per share.

Following this transaction, Bryan Joseph has an interest in the Company of 4,876 common shares, representing 0.0020% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Bryan Joseph

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.495207

800

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

800

£5,196.17

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-20

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

22 March 2024

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
