Freitag, 22.03.2024
WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087 | Ticker-Symbol: PL2
22.03.24
08:10 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2024 | 16:02
Park Lawn Corporation Announces First Quarter 2024 Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC)(TSX:PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that the quarterly dividend of $0.114 per share will be payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as at March 29, 2024.

PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows eligible shareholders of PLC to reinvest their cash dividends into additional common shares of PLC, which will be issued from treasury (or purchased on the open market) on the applicable dividend payment date. If common shares are issued from treasury, the price at which such common shares are issued will be the volume weighted trading price of PLC's common shares over the five business days immediately preceding such dividend payment date less a discount, if any, of up to 5%, at PLC's election. PLC has set the current discount for purchases under the DRIP at 3%. PLC may, subject to the terms of the DRIP, alter or eliminate any discount at any time.

An eligible shareholder may enroll in the DRIP by completing an enrollment form and returning it to Odyssey Trust Company (the "Administrator"). The full text of the DRIP and an enrollment form are available on PLC's website at https://www.parklawncorp.com/investor-information/ or by calling the Administrator at 1-888-290-1175. A completed enrollment form must be received by the Administrator no later than 3:00 pm EDT on the fifth business day immediately preceding the relevant dividend record date in order to take effect on the dividend payment date to which that dividend record date relates.

Shareholders should carefully read the complete text of the DRIP before making any decisions regarding their participation in the DRIP. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a nominee and who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their nominee to enquire about enrollment.

About PLC

PLC is the largest publicly traded Canadian-owned funeral, cremation and cemetery provider. PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and seventeen U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.plcorp.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462 ext. 221

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
