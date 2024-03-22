Auna's mission is to transform healthcare in Latin America, providing access to a highly integrated offering of quality healthcare services in Spanish-speaking Americas.

Auna has built one of Latin America's largest modern healthcare platforms, with presence in Mexico, Colombia and Peru.

2023 revenues of US$1.05 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$223 million, up 58% and 90%, respectively, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 21.3% from 17.7% in 2022.

This is the first Latin American healthcare services company listed in the US and marks the first healthcare IPO in Spanish Speaking Latin America since 2018.

Auna S.A. (NYSE: AUNA) ("Auna" or "the Company"), a Latin American healthcare company with operations in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, today announced it has launched its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the New York Stock Exchange and has begun trading under the ticker "AUNA". The Company raised US$360 million in gross proceeds by issuing 30,000,000 million class A shares ("class A shares"), at a price of US$12.00 per class A share.

Suso Zamora, Executive Chairman of the Board and President of Auna, said: "Auna's listing on the New York Stock Exchange today is a major milestone for our Company and reaffirms our mission to transform healthcare in Spanish-speaking Latin America by providing the region's rapidly growing population with access to highly integrated healthcare. Our debut in the international equity markets is also the culmination of the hard work and dedication of the doctors, nurses, managers and many other colleagues who have helped create one of the region's largest and most modern healthcare platforms."

Mr. Zamora added: "Through Auna's horizontally integrated network of 31 healthcare facilities and our vertically integrated portfolio of oncological and other health plans for over 1.3 million members, we provide access to improved healthcare in the region's under-served markets. And as we expand, we will continue prioritizing prevention and concentrating on high complexity diseases that contribute the most to healthcare expenditures, all while remaining patient-centered and committed to the highest standards of care, quality, and patient safety."

For the full year 2023, Auna reported revenues of US$1.05 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$223 million, representing increases of 58% and 90%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023 expanded to 21.3% from 17.7% in the prior year. Auna's opportunity to bring healthcare access is underpinned by Mexico's nearshoring economy and a healthcare market in Spanish Speaking Latin America of approximately US$313 billion, estimated to reach US$469 billion by 2028.

The offering is expected to settle on or about March 26, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, Auna has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 class A shares at the initial public offering price.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Auna

Auna is a Latin American healthcare company with operations in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, prioritizing prevention and concentrating on high complexity diseases that contribute the most to healthcare expenditures. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish Speaking Americas. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America's largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of December 31, 2023, Auna's network included 31 healthcare network facilities, consisting of hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities with a total of 2,308 beds, and 1.3 million healthcare plans. Auna will begin trading on the NYSE on March 22, 2024 under ticker symbol "AUNA".

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com

