Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank and Trust Company Opens Full-Service Office in Yonkers

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates with Elected Officials and Business Leaders

Opening Showcases Yonkers' Continued Economic Development

YONKERS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / A broad range of elected officials, business community leaders, and local residents gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday celebrating the opening of an Orange Bank & Trust Company branch location at 1969 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers. In attendance were New York State Sen. Shelley B. Mayer; Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins; Yonkers City Council Minority Leader Mike Breen, Council member Tasha Diaz, Council member Anthony J. Merante; City of Yonkers Deputy Communications Director and surrogate for Mayor Spano Lisa Reyes; Yonkers Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Cacace; and representing Orange Bank & Trust Company were Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO, Moira Kiernan, Vice President and Head of Yonkers office, and Joseph Ruhl, Executive Vice President and Westchester Regional President.

The celebrations kicked off with a high-energy ribbon cutting at the Central Park Ave. banking office, which is located within a recently completed retail complex that's breathing new life into the city's major thoroughfare. The excitement continued at a glamorous cocktail reception hosted at the $500 million Lionsgate Studios on Wells Avenue in Yonkers. The acclaimed studios opened in January 2022, and have since attracted hundreds of filmmakers and production companies from around the world, bestowing the city with the honorary title as "Hollywood on the Hudson."

The Yonkers branch opening is the latest example of growth in the Bank's 132-year history, reflecting its evolution as a powerful economic engine of the community with approximately $2.5 billion in total assets. The Bank has six offices in Westchester County - with locations in Mount Vernon, Mamaroneck, White Plains, Mount Pleasant and Cortlandt Manor - in addition to its banking offices in Orange County, Rockland County and the Bronx.

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, "I am pleased to join Mayor Spano's office, the Yonkers Chamber of Commerce, and leaders from Orange Bank & Trust to celebrate the opening of Orange Bank & Trust in Yonkers. It is wonderful seeing my City of Yonkers grow and support new businesses, and it is a pleasure to welcome Orange Bank & Trust to Yonkers."

"As New York's third-largest city, Yonkers is abuzz with positive economic activity, attracting diverse and vibrant businesses that are investing in our communities and creating opportunities for our residents," said City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. "Orange Bank & Trust is the most recent example of a smart company recognizing Yonkers as a key component of its future growth, and we're proud to welcome it to our amazing city."

"It's an exciting time as we continue to expand our operations by opening a new office in the City of Yonkers," said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. "This new office exemplifies the bank's ongoing growth over the last several years and builds upon our strategic plan to offer more services to our clients throughout Westchester County and the Hudson Valley region."

"Orange Bank & Trust Company represents the epitome of a community-based economic engine for good: It continuously looks for pathways to increase opportunities for local businesses, create new jobs, spur smart growth, and support neighborhood-serving nonprofits," said Yonkers Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Cacace. "On behalf of the local business sector, we're elated to help usher Orange Bank & Trust's expanded presence in Yonkers."

"As a Yonkers native with more than three decades of banking experience, I couldn't be more excited to lead Orange Bank & Trust's expansion in my hometown and serve our local businesses through a combination of cutting-edge technology and the Bank's signature personal service," said Moira Kiernan, Vice President and Relationship Manager, who is overseeing the Yonkers branch.

The Yonkers banking office officially opened on Jan. 31, 2024. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a complete suite of banking services and financial products, including cash management, commercial loans and wealth management services. Please visit OrangeBankTrust.com or call the branch at 914-505-9020 for additional information.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Orange Bank & Trust Company branch location in Yonkers. Pictured L to R: Yonkers City Council member Tasha Diaz; Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO Michael Gilfeather; Assistant Relationship Manager Lisbet Acuna; Chairman of the Board, Jonathan Rouis; Moira Kiernan, Vice President and Relationship Manager; Joseph Ruhl, Executive Vice President and Westchester Regional President; Yonkers City Council Minority Leader Mike Breen; Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins; and City of Yonkers Deputy Communications Director Lisa Reyes.

Elected officials and business community leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of an Orange Bank & Trust Company branch location in Yonkers.

