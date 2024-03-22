

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On March 20, 2022, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health (MBAH) made a significant announcement, reporting the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a baby goat. This goat was living on a farm where a recent outbreak of poultry had occurred.



This marks the first identification of HPAI in livestock in the United States, making it a matter of great concern. The virus has previously been found in predatory mammals that feed on infected birds, but this is the first instance of HPAI confirmed in domestic livestock in the country.



The goat that tested positive for HPAI shared the same pasture and water source as the poultry flock that tested positive for HPAI in late February on the farm where it resided.



In response to this positive test result, health officials isolated all other species on the premises and are collaborating with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to investigate the virus transmission in this case. The USDA has notified the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) about the incident, providing additional information on the findings.



The virus has been detected in just over 200 individual mammals, such as foxes, skunks, raccoons, harbor seals, and bears since 2022, but never before in a domestic ruminant species. This highlights the need for strict biosecurity protocols, especially with the onset of spring migration.



HPAI has been identified in other mammals such as skunks, dogs, cats, and, for the first time this year, it caused the death of a polar bear due to the virus. Over 200 mammals have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the 2022 HPAI outbreak, but experts clarify that mammals are not capable of transmitting the disease.



According to the board, animals with weakened or immature immune systems, like the young goats in this situation, are more susceptible to disease. Officials suggest maintaining the cleanliness of equipment and housing, separating livestock from wild animals, and seeking veterinary assistance if animals exhibit symptoms to protect them.



