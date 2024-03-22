WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Friday, as the dollar rose sharply with the Federal Reserve set to hold interest rates higher for now.
Possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza weighed on oil prices, but the attacks by Ukraine on Russian oil refineries, and likely extension of production cut by OPEC+ limited the downside in oil prices.
West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.44 at $80.63 a barrel.
Brent crude futures settled at $85.43 a barrel, down $0.35 from the previous close.
After a series of drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian oil facilities, Russia launched the largest missile and drone attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, causing blackouts in several regions.
A report from Baker Hughes said the oil rig count in the U.S. dropped by one to 509 this week.
