

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Friday, as the dollar rose sharply with the Federal Reserve set to hold interest rates higher for now.



Possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza weighed on oil prices, but the attacks by Ukraine on Russian oil refineries, and likely extension of production cut by OPEC+ limited the downside in oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.44 at $80.63 a barrel.



Brent crude futures settled at $85.43 a barrel, down $0.35 from the previous close.



After a series of drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian oil facilities, Russia launched the largest missile and drone attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, causing blackouts in several regions.



A report from Baker Hughes said the oil rig count in the U.S. dropped by one to 509 this week.



