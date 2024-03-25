In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Chile, Uruguay and Argentina saw irradiance up 5% to 15% above normal in January and February. Responsible for the surplus sunlight across South America was the ongoing Amazon drought, and circulation changes that pushed weather fronts further south of the continent than usual. The Latam region has started 2024 greatly exceeding its average solar production performance, according to analysis completed using the Solcast API. Long term analysis showed that during January and February, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina saw irradiance ...

