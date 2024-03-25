

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined for the eleventh straight month in February, though at a slightly slower rate than in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 5.1 percent year-over-year in February, following a 5.4 percent decline in the previous month.



The decrease in producer prices for manufactured products was particularly caused by the fall in prices of paper and paper products, basic metals, and electricity, the agency said.



Domestic producer prices declined 3.8 percent annually in February, and those in the export market slid by 6.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in January.



Data also showed that the export price index logged a decline of 6.9 percent, and import prices dropped by 5.9 percent. The decrease in the export price index was especially due to the lower prices of basic metals, paper and paper products, and chemicals and chemical products.



