

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Defence and Space has entered into an agreement to acquire INFODAS, a Cologne-based, German company that provides cybersecurity and IT solutions in the public sector including for defence and critical infrastructures. Airbus said the acquisition supports its strategic ambition to strengthen cybersecurity portfolio for the benefit of European and global customers.



INFODAS has been certified by the Federal Office for Information Security as an IT security service provider in the areas of information system auditing, consulting and penetration tests. It has around 250 employees and annual revenues of about 50 million euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken