Montag, 25.03.2024
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
25.03.2024
Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

25 March 2024

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and twenty ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company for 11.30 am on 16 April 2024 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 1323 431 200

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930


