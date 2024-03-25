

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has informed Deutsche Lufthansa AG and MEF of its preliminary view that the proposed acquisition of joint control of ITA Airways may restrict competition on certain routes. Lufthansa and the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, or MEF have the possibility to put forward remedies to address the preliminary competition concerns identified by the Commission.



On 23 January 2024, the Commission opened an investigation to assess if Lufthansa's acquisition of a stake in ITA may restrict competition in the provision of passenger air transport services in and out of Italy. The sending of a Statement of Objections does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.



