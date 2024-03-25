

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced its agreement to acquire Cardior Pharmaceuticals for 1.025 billion Euros on Monday.



The deal involves an initial payment and potential additional payments upon reaching specific development and commercial milestones.



The acquisition also includes Cardior's primary compound, CDR132L, currently undergoing phase 2 clinical trials for heart failure treatment.



The completion of the acquisition is contingent upon regulatory approvals and the finalization is slated for the second quarter of 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken