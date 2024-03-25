Anzeige
Sopra Steria recognised as a "Leader" in Cyber Resiliency Services by global analyst firm NelsonHall

PARIS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, announced today that its practices have been ranked among the "leaders" in the 2024 NelsonHall NEAT analysis of the Cyber Resiliency Services market segment.

Sopra Steria Logo

NelsonHall's NEAT report assessed thirteen companies across the globe and focused on specific capability in cyber consulting & strategy construction, incident response, and managed cyber security services.

Sopra Steria's cyber resiliency approach leverages its end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities, assets and its own experience. NelsonHall's recognition of Sopra Steria is based on the following strengths:

  • The acquisition of the European technological player CS Group, Ordina and Tobania in Benelux, enables Sopra Steria to extend its cybersecurity capabilities in terms of portfolio solutions and geographies. With strong positions in Europe, Sopra Steria has a number of enterprise clients and clients within highly sensitive industries such as within the defense and nuclear markets.
  • Focused developments in the IoT/OT markets with a number of joint investments making Sopra Steria one of a handful of companies with hardware security modules for sensitive industrial environments and critical infrastructures: for example Cyberbox for secure connectivity to OT and IoT devices, and CS Group's SEDUCS hardened operating system for multi-domain security in IT/OT convergence.
  • Key assets on crisis management and incident response, with the innovative fallback response solution, which can enable clients to continue to operate at a much-diminished capability without significant downtimes after a cyber incident.

"Cyberattackers are increasingly seeking to destroy organisations and weaken their supply chains. Sopra Steria positions itself as a trusted third party for organisations, anticipating and preparing for worst-case scenarios, and responding quickly and efficiently when they occur. Our mission is to help CISOs across Europe face troubled times with serenity, by protecting and defending them and their digital ecosystems. Regarding this challenge, our platform approach has been quite successful. Our teams are honoured to be recognised by NelsonHall as a Leader in Cyber Resiliency." said Fabien LECOQ, Cyber Security Director for France & Group CTSO.

Click here to read more about Sopra Steria and NelsonHall.

CONTACT: Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-recognised-as-a-leader-in-cyber-resiliency-services-by-global-analyst-firm-nelsonhall-302097311.html

