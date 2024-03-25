Xcelerate, Inc. Engages Leading Investor Relations Firm Darrow Associates to Enhance Capital Markets Presence

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) today announced that it has retained Darrow Associates to represent the Company as its investor relations ("IR") advisor. In this capacity, Darrow Associates will support Xcelerate as the primary contact with investors and seek to increase awareness of the Company's growth opportunities with the broader financial community.

"We are excited about the new partnership with Darrow Associates as our IR representative," said Mike O'Shea, CEO of Xcelerate. "We have much work ahead of us to enhance our investor communication strategy and effectively relay our exciting story to the investment community. The Darrow Associates team has significant and highly relevant IR experience as well as an outstanding investment community network, which we believe will complement the leadership of Xcelerate as we work together to communicate our value to investors."

About Xcelerate, Inc.

Xcelerate is a healthcare services and products company engaged in three separate but related businesses within the medical, health and wellness sectors; 1) Development of medical technology and virtual health services to help patients in developing countries meet their medical needs by extending the reach of physicians through our technology; 2) Formulating, packaging and marketing of clinically tested health and beauty; 3) Owing and or licensing of rights and patents to various forms of medical equipment.

About Darrow Associates

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with coverage throughout the United States. The firm was established in New York in 2005 and since that time has added to its professional staff to become one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for middle market companies. Darrow Associates professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare/medtech, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at www.darrowir.com.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

Contacts

Investors:

Matt Kreps

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Xcelerate, Inc.

