

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) announced Monday the completion of its acquisition of HEPACO from Gryphon Investors for $400 million in cash. The acquisition was financed through proceeds from a recently completed $500 million expansion of the Company's Term Loan facility.



Clean Harbors expects the acquisition to generate cost synergies of approximately $20 million after the first full year of operations, which equates to a post-synergy acquisition multiple of 7.1 times.



Based on the completion date of the transaction, Clean Harbors currently expects that HEPACO will add approximately $30 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2024. Clean Harbors' management plans to update its 2024 guidance when it reports its first-quarter results on May 1.



