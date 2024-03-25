

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) said on Monday that it has acquired its joint venture partner's 49.9% interest in the BEXAEW portfolio for a $505 million on a gross basis.



The portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1,480 apartment homes.



'The seller's cap rate is approximately 5.25%; however, after incorporating additional economic benefits by fully integrating this portfolio into our operating platform, we estimate a 5.9% year-one yield,' Essex said.



Concurrent with closing, the company repaid $219.9 million of debt encumbering the properties and consolidated the communities on its financials.



The portfolio generated an 11.4 percent IRR and the buyer will recognize around $1.5 million in promote income, which will be excluded from core FFO.



