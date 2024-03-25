OneMain Financial: 7 Things to Look for When Buying a Swimming Pool

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / When a homeowner is considering buying a swimming pool, they have many decisions to make. Swimming pools come in all shapes and sizes, and there's no end to the number of accessories a homeowner can customize to their unique taste. Below are seven main factors individuals should look for when purchasing a swimming pool.

1. Above or In-ground

Pools come in two major categories:

Above-ground - The structure and water sit above ground level.

In-ground - The structure and water are recessed into the ground and sit at ground level.

There are many pros and cons that can make one style more attractive than the other. For instance, above-ground pools are generally cheaper, easier to install, and have less maintenance. However, they won't be nearly as deep or look as luxurious as an in-ground pool.

2. Size and Shape of the Pool

Both above-ground and in-ground pools come in a variety of different sizes and depths. Most above-ground pools come in rectangular or circular shapes, while in-ground pools can come in any variety of shapes, including kidney and free form.

Depending on the dimensions, the volume of water they can hold will vary.

3. The Construction of the Pool

Pools are constructed of any number of materials. Most above-ground pools will generally have a vinyl liner. Some in-ground pools may also have a vinyl liner; however, most will be a fiberglass or concrete construction. The homeowner should consider the pros and cons of the building materials used in their pool as it will influence future required maintenance.

4. The Filtration and Sanitation System

Every swimming pool requires a filtration and sanitation system to ensure the water is clear and sanitary all season long.

Common types of filtration systems include:

Sand filter

Cartridge

Diatomaceous Earth (DE)

Most sanitation systems are either:

Chlorine-based

Saltwater-based

As can be expected, each one will come with its benefits, annual costs, and maintenance requirements.

5. Swimming Pool Extras

There's no end to the number of peripherals a homeowner can buy for their pool. Additional items to consider include:

Solar cover

Winter cover

Diving board

Pool vacuum

Heating system

It may be beneficial for the homeowner to research these items ahead of time so that they can be worked into the overall budget.

6. A Good Contractor

Installing a pool is half of the expense of getting one. Therefore, prospective buyers must shop around to find a reputable and affordable contractor. Reliable contractors can be found through word of mouth or by reading extensive online reviews.

7. The Overall Price Tag

Above all, price will be one of the most significant factors in determining what type of pool the homeowner ultimately gets. However, if a homeowner does not wish to dip into their savings or they need some extra cash to put toward their backyard project, they can get pool loans from a variety of lenders. However, when choosing a lender for a pool loan, borrowers should make sure to compare rates and terms of various lenders to ensure they are getting the best deal before signing any loan agreement.

The Bottom Line

Homeowners have a lot to consider when it comes to purchasing a pool. From the type of pool itself to the way they finance their project, every aspect of the decision-making process will affect the overall price tag and future maintenance requirements. Therefore, prospective buyers should do their homework and consider the factors mentioned above before making their final selections.

