

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks stayed weak right through the day's session Monday with investors staying largely cautious amid a lack of triggers.



The benchmark SMI ended down by 14.94 points or 0.13% at 11,637.05, after moving in a very tight range between 11,583.39 and 11,640.86.



Swiss Life Holding, ABB and Sonova ended lower by 2.56%, 2.34% and 2.1%, respectively. Partners Group ended down 1.7%, while Geberit, Sika and Givaudan lost 0.9 to 1.1%. Lonza Group drifted down 0.72%.



UBS Group gained 1.36%. Logitech International, Swisscom, Nestle, Richemont and Holcim ended higher by 0.3 to 0.5%.



In the Mid Price Index, Barry Callebaut and Straumann Holding lost 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. Baloise Holding, Georg Fischer and BKW shed 1.7 to 1.83%, while Belimo Holding and Tecan Group ended down 1.53% and 1.08%, respectively.



Meyer Burger Tech zoomed 21.4%. ams OSRAM AG and Flughafen Zurich both gained about 2%. SIG Group and Galenica Sante ended higher by 1.63% and 1.29%, respectively.



