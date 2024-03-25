

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Monday, with rate cut hopes, a weak dollar, and rising geopolitical tensions aiding the yellow metal's rise. Higher bond yeilds capped gold's gains.



The dollar index dropped to 104.14 before recovering slightly to 104.21, but still trailed the previous close by about 0.21%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $16.40 at $2,176.40 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended up by $0.048 at $24.891 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.0160 per pound, gaining $0.0085.



Tensions in Eastern Europe, as well as in the Middle East, supported gold prices.



Investors awaited some crucial U.S. economic data, including reports, personal income & expenditure, new home sales, durable goods orders, consumer confidence and pending home sales.



