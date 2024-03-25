

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), allergies affect a significant 31.8% of adults in the United States. Among these allergies, pollen allergies are the most prevalent, affecting 25.7% of the population. Pollen is a common airborne allergen released by plants, trees, grass, and weeds, and is more abundant during warmer months.



The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America releases an annual list of cities that are the most challenging to live in for allergy sufferers. Factors such as over-the-counter medicine sales, pollen levels, and the availability of allergy specialists are considered when ranking cities. This year, the top five cities included Wichita, Kansas; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; Dallas; and Oklahoma City.



According to Dr. Gailen Marshall, chair of the allergy and immunology department at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, allergy seasons have extended over the years. In the past, allergy seasons were limited to around eight weeks each, with tree pollen in spring, grass pollen in spring and summer, and ragweed pollen in late summer and early fall. However, now allergy seasons tend to last longer.



The most common symptoms of pollen allergies include a runny nose, stuffy nose, sneezing, itchy nose, eyes, ears, and mouth, red and watery eyes, and swelling around the eyes.



Joy Hsu, Senior Medical Officer of the Asthma and Air Quality Branch at the CDC, advises checking pollen forecasts and planning to spend less time outdoors when pollen levels are high to limit pollen exposure. Hsu also recommends taking allergy or asthma medication as prescribed by your healthcare provider. You can limit your exposure to pollen by avoiding touching your eyes while outside and washing them when you get back indoors. Additionally, shutting your windows can help prevent pollen from entering your home, and adding filters to your house's ventilation and air conditioning system or HVAC system can keep pesky particles at bay.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken