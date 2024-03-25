

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recently published study in Clinical Psychology Review conducted by Ohio State University researchers analyzed over 150 studies and more than 10,000 participants to identify the most effective ways to reduce anger. The lead author, Sophie Kjaervik, and senior author, Brad Bushman, stressed the importance of decreasing physiological arousal to address anger.



The study distinguishes between activities that increase arousal, like jogging and hitting a bag, and those that decrease arousal, such as relaxation techniques and mindfulness. The research indicates that activities that lower the body's arousal state are universally effective in reducing anger.



Researchers discovered that venting may feel good, but it does not impact anger and can even worsen it in some cases. Senior author Brad Bushman said, 'It's crucial to dispel the myth that venting is a beneficial way to deal with anger.' Venting increases physiological arousal and can reinforce aggression, making it ineffective in managing anger.



Bushman suggested that engaging in activities that decrease arousal levels is more effective in reducing anger. The study found that a more effective way to manage anger is by engaging in activities that lower arousal levels, such as deep breathing, mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or counting to 10.



According to the study authors, it's advisable to focus on calming the mind and regulating the body through practices like deep breathing, yoga, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation to address anger across various populations. Kjærvik mentioned that alternatives like free apps or YouTube videos can be used for anger management instead of cognitive behavioral therapy.



The findings of the study have important implications for the way society addresses anger management, favoring methods that focus on calming the mind and body instead of conventional venting techniques.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken