

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment survey data from Germany is the major report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the market research group GfK publishes Germany's consumer confidence survey results. Economists forecast the sentiment index to improve to -27.9 in April from -29 in March.



In the meantime, producer price data is due from Sweden.



At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final GDP data. The initial estimate showed that the economy expanded 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter after posting 0.4 percent growth in the third quarter.



At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to cut its key rate to 8.25 percent from 9.00 percent.



