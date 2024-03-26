

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Retail Ltd, a joint venture between Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer Group plc, Tuesday said its retail revenue for the first quarter comprising revenues from Ocado.com and Zoom by Ocado increased 10.6 percent to 645 million pounds from 583.7 million pounds in the same period a year ago.



Volume-total items rose 8.1 percent to 242.1 million from 223.9 million last year. Volumes - total items refers to results of Ocado.com



Active customers grew 6.4 percent year on year to 1,018.



'Our strategy is resonating with customers and volume growth is building well,' commented Hannah Gibson, Ocado Retail's Chief Executive Officer.



Looking ahead, Ocado Group reaffirmed its full-year results. Revenue is expected to grow in the mid-high single digits percentage.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken