

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L) reported pretax profit of 171 million pounds for the six months ended 31 January 2024 compared to 167 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 32.0 pence compared to 28.9 pence. Headline operating profit increased to 246 million pounds from 241 million pounds. Headline earnings per share from continuing operations was 48.7 pence compared to 46.5 pence.



First half revenue from continuing operations increased to 1.51 billion pounds from 1.50 billion pounds, last year. Organic revenue growth was 3.9%, for the period.



The Group reaffirmed 2024 organic revenue growth within medium-term target range of 4-6%.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 13.55 pence, a year-on-year increase of 5.0%. The interim dividend will be paid on 13 May 2024 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 5 April 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken