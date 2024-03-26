

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) announced Tuesday that the Board has appointed Roland Carter as its Chief Executive Officer and as a Director, with immediate effect.



Carter succeeds Paul Keel, who has decided to step down from his position as CEO and from the Board with immediate effect. Keel is returning to the USA to take on a new role as chief executive of a US public company, and will be available to support a short handover.



Carter has been with Smiths for more than 30 years. Since 2018, he has led Smiths Detection. Previously, he was President of Smiths Asia Pacific.



Jerome de Chassey, currently Vice President, Commercial at Smiths Detection, succeeds Roland Carter as President of Smiths Detection.



Carter said, ' The business has continued to deliver growth, improved execution and is now well placed for further strategic, financial and operational progress. ...It is an exciting time for Smiths.'



