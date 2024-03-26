

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G.BARR plc (BAG.L), a producer of soft drinks, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 51.3 million pounds for the full year, 15 percent higher than 44.4 million pounds in the previous year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased 16.1 percent to 50.5 million pounds from 43.5 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit was 38.5 million pounds or 34.24p per share, up from 33.9 million pounds or 30.22p per share last year.



Adjusted profit increased to 37.7 million pounds or 33.88p per basic share from 33 million pounds or 29.66p per basic share a year ago.



Revenue for the year grew 25.9 percent to 400 million pounds from 317.6 million pounds in the previous year.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 12.40p per share, to be paid on June 7 to shareholders of record on May 10.



