

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices declined for the tenth straight month amid a continued fall in costs for energy-related products, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index dropped 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, though slower than the 2.3 percent fall in January.



The annual rate of the producer price index, excluding energy-related products, was an increase of 0.7 percent.



Prices in the domestic market alone decreased by 1.2 percent in February.



Prices for energy-related goods fell sharply by 11.5 percent annually in February. Meanwhile, prices of consumer goods gained 2.4 percent, and those of capital goods climbed 4.3 percent.



Monthly, producer prices remained flat in February after rising 0.3 percent in January.



Data also showed that import prices fell 1.6 percent annually and the export price index was 1.4 percent lower.



