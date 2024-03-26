Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
26.03.2024 | 10:36
Minesto AB: Minesto presents today at Naventus Renewables Summit, Stockholm

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund presents today at Naventus Renewables Summit held in Stockholm, 26 March 2024.

The event is livestreamed, and Minesto will be presenting at 14.40 CET:

Naventus & Partners Renewables Summit 2024

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-presents-today-at-naventus-renewables-summit--stockholm,c3952237

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-presents-today-at-naventus-renewables-summit-stockholm-302099290.html

