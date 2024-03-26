

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $166.0 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $139.1 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $169.1 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.60 billion from $1.57 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $166.0 Mln. vs. $139.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.85



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken