WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Tuesday said the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency gave clearance to the company's clinical trial authorization (CTA) application for BEAM-302 for the treatment of patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).
AATD is an inherited genetic condition that can cause serious lung and liver disease.
The company expects to initiate the Phase 1/2 study of BEAM-302 in patients with AATD-associated lung disease in the first half of 2024.
