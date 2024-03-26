Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Announces mmWave Platform For Stealthy Tactical Communications

Technology highlights new market growth opportunities for Peraso's portfolio in mission-critical applications

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Peraso Inc., (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company") today announced a new wireless platform utilizing the Company's proven mmWave product line for secure tactical communications. This new solution creates an opportunity for Peraso to expand into new markets while also showcasing the practical application benefits of 60 GHz mmWave within the defense sector.

Peraso's PRM2136 module offers support for high bandwidth, low latency applications using unlicensed mmWave spectrum and guarantees a high bandwidth connection between the users. Because it operates in the 60 GHz band, there is no interference from traditional Wi-Fi devices operating in the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. The use of directional beamforming technology, the propagation characteristics of 60GHz signals and advanced software features from Peraso help mitigate interference from other IEEE 802.11ad devices.

Peraso's 60 GHz modules enable multi-gigabit data transfer rates, which can be especially important in military operations where sharing real-time data is essential. One key advantage of the Company's technology is the ability to create small, lightweight and power-efficient solutions that are ideally suited for tactical, standalone military applications. Additionally, the PRM2136 delivers adaptive beamforming and narrow "pencil" beams that allow for highly directional communications, which are inherently stealthy with low probability of Interception (LPI), Low Probability of Detection (LPD) and are anti-jamming (AJ).

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to dive into new markets, as we look to expand our presence towards military communications," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We have secured our first customer for this new platform solution, and the engagement has been progressing well. We believe this serves as initial validation that the military recognizes the benefits of the 60 GHz band to enable stealth wireless communications in a battlefield environment."

Peraso's PRM2136 module employs the PRS1145 and PRS4601 integrated circuits ("ICs") to implement a low cost, low power, high performance SuperSpeed USB 3.0 to IEEE 802.11ad 60 GHz mmWave system. The PRM2136 also provides multi-gigabit throughput with the ability to power applications such as secure tactical networking, wireless AR/VR, wireless displays, wireless docking, and wireless access to the cloud, which can now be much more effective and efficient using 60GHz technology.

