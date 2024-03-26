

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) announced on Tuesday that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Vyloy or zolbetuximab, an anti-claudin 18.2 also known as CLDN18.2 monoclonal antibody for patients with gastric cancer.



Vyloy is the first CLDN18.2-targeted therapy approved by any regulatory agency globally.



The approval is based on findings from the Phase 3 SPOTLIGHT and GLOW clinical trials for first-line treatment in patients whose tumors tested positive for CLDN18.2.



Astellas has also filed applications for Vyloy with regulatory agencies worldwide, and the review process is currently underway.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken