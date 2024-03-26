Pennwood Cyber Charter School, Connections Academy at Springs, and an expansion of Missouri Connections Academy Open for Enrollment for the 2024-25 School Year

Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading learning company, today announced three new Connections Academy virtual school offerings in Pennsylvania, California, and Missouri for the 2024-25 school year. Connections Academy provides a full-time, tuition-free, public school program that delivers a high-quality experience specifically designed for effective K-12 learning in a virtual environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326696811/en/

Pearson Announces Three New Connections Academy Full-Time, Online Public School Programs in Pennsylvania, California, and Missouri (Photo: Business Wire)

Pennwood Cyber Charter School will be available to K-12 students statewide in Pennsylvania, Connections Academy at Springs will serve grades K-10 in southern California, and Missouri Connections Academy will add another virtual school through a partnership with the Louisiana School District, serving grades 7-11 for the 2024-25 school year and expanding to grades 7-12 for 2025-26.

Ahead of their inaugural year, the programs have developed robust initiatives to create a learning environment where students receive what they need to be supported, engaged and academically successful. Each will have state-aligned curriculum, high-quality, individualized education, and services to support all students. Specifics of each program include:

Missouri Connections Academy and Pennwood Cyber Charter School will benefit from Connections Academy's extensive college and career course offerings for grades 6-12 that will combine traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options and access to education and industry partnerships.

Programming for Pennwood Cyber Charter School will include partnerships with Drexel University's Goodwin College of Professional Studies and the Cook Center for Human Connection. Also, students will have the opportunity to earn digital credentialing badges through Credly, aligned with Pennsylvania's Career Education and Work Standards. Credly is a Pearson business.

Students attending Connections Academy at Springs will be able to tap into a broader network of schools in southern California to participate in field trips and other face-to-face activities.

"Families are looking to educate their children in flexible and personalized educational programs that mirror the evolving landscape for college, career and workplace environments," said Lorin Thomas-Tavel, managing director of Pearson Virtual Schools. "Pearson's support of these new school programs ensures students access to opportunities that provide enriching academic and co-curricular experiences designed to help them discover their passions, and master the curriculum and skills needed for success in life and career."

Pearson currently serves over 100,000 K-12 students in more than 40 virtual public schools in 29 US states through Connections Academy, which for more than 20 years has delivered a unique way for students to go to public school, using technology for flexibility and a tailored approach to learning. Teachers specially trained in online instruction are the foundation of the Connections Academy experience, while a parent or other adult serves as a Learning Coach and monitors student progress. Students receive individual attention in a safe learning environment at home or any location where they learn best, as well as opportunities to socialize with their peers and teachers both virtually and in-person.

Connections Academy parents are consistently pleased with their students' academic performance and overall experience, as reinforced by the 2023 Parent Satisfaction Survey. Among its key findings, 95% of parents agree the curriculum is high quality, 96% agree that their children are satisfied with the program, while 97% of parents say they are satisfied with their teachers' helpfulness.

For more information about the new school programs, or to begin the enrollment process, please visit www.ConnectionsAcademy.com.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

About Connections Academy

Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school program for K-12 students. With 20+ years of expertise in online learning, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. Connections Academy-supported schools offer grades K through 12, though some public school programs do not offer all grades. Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit https://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326696811/en/

Contacts:

joyce.davis@pearson.com