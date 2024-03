As from March 27, 2024, the following instruments listed on STO Warrants will change market segment to STO Warrants Extend ME. ISIN Long Name ------------------------------- GB00BNV4PL74 BULL ACN X5 AVA 1 ------------------------------- GB00BNV4QH04 BEAR ACN X5 AVA 1 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.