DLT Resolution Inc. Welcomes New Board Members and Advisor

Lino Fera, CA, CPA and Chen Xi (Tony) Liao Join Board of Directors and Mark Irwin joins board of Advisor of DLT Resolution Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC Pink:DLTI), a leading International Trade, Software as a Service (SAAS), and communication company, proudly announces the addition of distinguished professionals Lino Fera, CA, CPA, and Chen Xi (Tony) Liao to its Board of Directors, along with Mark Irwin, who joins as a Board Advisor.

These strategic appointments bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, fortifying its growth trajectory and enhancing its strategic vision.

Lino Fera, CA, CPA - Director of the Board

With over 30 years of experience as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Lino Fera brings invaluable financial acumen and executive leadership to the board. He has held pivotal roles in both private and publicly traded organizations across various industries, including marketing, healthcare, and mining.

Mr. Fera's extensive background includes serving as Chief Financial Officer for Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. and Starshot Ventures Inc. His entrepreneurial spirit is evident through his co-founding of the Cribwolf Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supportive housing for individuals with developmental disabilities, and his work as a business coach and speaker.

Chen Xi (Tony) Liao - Director of the Board

Tony Liao's journey from humble beginnings in the food & beverage industry to a partner-owner of Cynthia's Chinese Restaurant exemplifies dedication and expertise. With over 30 years of experience, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and business acumen.

Mr. Liao's pivotal role in steering Cynthia's Chinese Restaurant toward operational excellence underscores his profound understanding of the industry and customer relations. His recent venture into the corporate world with Ciscom Corp showcases his versatility and commitment to growth, notably in securing early-stage capital and facilitating the company's successful listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Mark Irwin - Board of Advisors

Bringing over 40 years of expertise in equipment and vehicle leasing, Mark Irwin specializes in managing programs for companies like Home Hardware. His vast experience includes overseeing the origination and servicing of over $750 million in commercial leases and loans within the transportation and equipment sectors.

Throughout his career, Mr. Irwin has held key executive positions, demonstrating comprehensive management capabilities in the term lending and equipment leasing industry.

DLT Resolution Inc. is honored to welcome Lino Fera, Chen Xi Liao, and Mark Irwin to its esteemed board and advisory team. Their collective leadership will undoubtedly propel the company to new heights of success.

About DLT Resolution Inc.: A prominent Software as a Service (SAAS), information technology and communication company, and now an international trading company, DLT Resolution Inc. specializes in driving advancements in international trade, telecommunications and technology through strategic acquisitions. Our dedication to innovation and technological excellence propels us forward in the dynamic tech landscape.

