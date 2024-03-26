Ana Laura Obregón Jiménez: The Power of Collaboration at Covia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Covia



One of my favorite things about Covia is the people. Since I was hired back in 2014, I've been able to work alongside such a reliable, open, and supportive group of Team Members. Working with them to find big picture solutions to environmental challenges has inspired me to be a better employee and more collaborative person. They give me the confidence I need to be the best version of myself so that I can make a real difference at Covia and in its communities.

Collaborating to Make an Impact

Before I started at Covia, I worked in an environmental role at a processing plant in Torreón, Mexico. A friend of mine who worked in the mining sector told me about the opportunity at Covia. They said Covia was looking for an environmental auditor and that I should pursue the opportunity. It worked out because my husband, who was my boyfriend at the time, was working in Monterrey, Mexico, where the Covia position would have me relocate to. Nine years later, I am so glad I made the move. Covia has changed and grown a lot since I joined. The leadership team has really helped create a tight-knit employees. This includes the team that I work with, as we have grown to be close. They are reliable, open, and supportive. Because our relationships are built on trust, I have always been able to talk with supervisors and leadership to discuss anything. I am appreciative of my mentors from the leadership team as they have encouraged me to grow and express my ideas freely. In my current role, I travel to the company's different sites in Mexico to determine if there are any environmental concerns and I take the opportunity to communicate any safety situation that might need addressed to meet Covia's standards. I work closely with EHS supervisors and plant managers to help them follow a Safety First mindset - ensuring they follow best practices to stay compliant. Another part of my job, and the job of my team, is to obtain necessary environmental permits from local governments so Covia can continue operating at certain locations. Much of my work involves collaborating with others. I try to empathize with them to understand their ideas so we can find the big picture solution to environmental challenges. I really enjoy this part of my job as it's important to be open to finding new ways to tackle a problem. Collaborating with others truly is the most rewarding part of what I do.

Project Highlight: Reclamation & Expansion

I've known that Covia was deeply passionate about protecting the environment since my first day. I've seen how much effort we put into reclaiming the lands where we operate - not only due permit compliance, but because we believe it's important to Act Responsibly. One project that I am proud to have worked on was my first permit for our expansion into Canoitas. While working with my team on this project, I had the opportunity to learn a lot about federal and state regulations. It was also a great opportunity to collaborate with several Covia Team Members, including geologists, operations, and legal. The process was challenging because for most of us, it was our first permit application and first time dealing with Federal and State authorities. While it took some time, our team worked together and successfully attained the permits needed to expand. It was an especially rewarding experience working as a group to accomplish everything we need to for the expansion.

An Adventurous Spirit

Outside of work, I enjoy taking time out of my day to seek out new experiences, spend time with my family, and learn new things. For instance, I have been studying English for some time to better connect with my colleagues and I just recently started doing yoga. Travel is also important to me, and I am always excited to see new places. While most of my travel is back and forth between Covia plants or to visit my family in Torreón, I have plans for an upcoming educational trip to India with a group that I am a part of. I am always willing to try something new and go out of my way to find an exciting opportunity to explore.

Working Together Toward a Bright Future

I am so excited about all the changes happening at Covia. There are always new challenges to meet, goals to achieve, and innovative ways to approach environmental initiatives. I am happy to help Covia move into the future as we tackle emission and reclamation goals as a part of our ESG responsibilities. I can see how committed Covia Team Members are to the success of the organization and each other. Every person here wants to support Covia's mission and that is really exciting to me. As we continue to give new employees the training and support they need to thrive, Covia will continue to grow and succeed. My advice to those young leaders is to be patient and respectful. I realized that actively listening to others and showing empathy is a key aspect of personal growth and development. Make sure to connect with the people around you and create relationships built on trust. You will find that there are more opportunities to succeed when you have friends by your side.

