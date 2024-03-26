Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco and Ford Motor Company Rollout Webex App for Productivity on the Move

Webex by Cisco elevates the in-vehicle workspace experience in Ford and Lincoln vehicles

News Summary:

Cisco and Ford roll out an embedded in-vehicle experience for Ford and Lincoln customers by bringing the Webex app to vehicles equipped with the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience.

Integration in the all-new Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience simplifies on-the-go collaboration.

Designed for customers on the move with the ability to view video meetings while parked and an audio-only mode while driving.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Enterprise Connect today, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced that the Webex app by Cisco for conferencing and collaboration is now available for download in the all-new Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience. This unique experience available for Ford and Lincoln customers on select vehicles, will empower the freedom of choice to work from anywhere, with seamless connectivity and immersive meeting experiences.

Webex is the first to introduce immersive meeting and audio calling in the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience. Webex and Ford have jointly spearheaded the custom-built solution optimized for the vehicle, transforming it into a true alternative workspace apart from home or the office. It also includes Webex's AI background noise removal and provides an added layer of seamless connectivity because the app is available through the native infotainment experience, enabling Webex customers to work from anywhere without the need for their tablet, smartphone or laptop.

"Until now, professionals on the move faced a gap in connectivity, with limited options to stay productive while on the road," said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Security and Collaboration. "By integrating Webex into Ford's vehicles, we're giving customers the choice to collaborate from anywhere, transforming vehicles into extensions of their workspace without sacrifice."

While on the move, drivers can join audio-only Webex meetings and calls effortlessly from the in-vehicle touchscreen. When the vehicle is parked, the driver can join Webex meetings and view other remote participants' video or shared content, share reactions, view the participant list and more as if they were at their desk in the office or at home. These features are all part of the Webex Suite, which provides the continuous, secure and reliable collaboration that Cisco is known for.

"With the all-new Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience, our goal is to deliver a driver-first experience that can be customized and personalized to meet our customers' needs, whether to stay productive or entertained," said Chet Dhruna, General Manager Connect and Engage Integrated Services, Ford Motor Company. "Now, the cabin in Ford and Lincoln vehicles can be transformed into a true alternative workspace with the Webex app, plus the ability to access 5G wireless technology capability and the option to activate a Wi-Fi hot spot to connect multiple devices."

The Webex app is available to download on Google Play in vehicles equipped with the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience, including on the all-new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus and coming soon on the new 2025 Lincoln Aviator and 2025 Ford Explorer.

To learn more, please see here for more information. To see what else Cisco is showcasing at Enterprise Connect from March 25-28, 2024, please visit the Cisco booth in Expo Hall, Booth 1607.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks .

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, polling, asynchronous video and customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps - delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com .

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.