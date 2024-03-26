Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
26.03.2024
Ørsted A/S: Sunrise Wind receives federal record of decision, takes final investment decision

DJ Sunrise Wind receives federal record of decision, takes final investment decision 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Sunrise Wind receives federal record of decision, takes final investment decision 
26-March-2024 / 18:22 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26.3.2024 18:21:55 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Sunrise Wind today received its Record of Decision (RoD) from the US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean 
Energy Management (BOEM), crossing a critical milestone in the federal environmental review process for the offshore 
wind project serving New York. Additionally, Ørsted and Eversource today announced they have jointly taken a final 
investment decision on Sunrise Wind, solidifying the commitment to build the project, and will now advance with some 
important onshore construction activities. 
These major milestones bring the 924 MW project one critical step closer to delivering substantial economic benefits 
across New York and helping the state meet its climate goals. 
Located approximately 30 miles (48 km) east of Montauk, New York, Sunrise Wind is expected to be the country's largest 
offshore wind farm upon completion, generating enough renewable energy to power nearly 600,000 New York homes. 
Sunrise Wind will help New York achieve its mandate of 70 % renewable energy by 2030, while accelerating the state's 
growing offshore wind workforce and supply chain. Sunrise Wind will bring USD 700 million of investment to Suffolk 
County and create 800 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs in the state. The project is anticipated to be 
operational in 2026. 
Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO at New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), said: "These 
milestones achieved by Ørsted and Eversource on the heels of South Fork Wind entering full operation demonstrate New 
York's leadership in building the US offshore wind industry with Sunrise Wind and future projects on their way to 
generating clean wind energy to power the grid. As the onshore supply chain work moves forward, we'll continue to see 
the economic investments in communities from the Capital Region to Long Island come to fruition in the form of 
good-paying jobs and community benefits that are a critical part of our clean energy transition." 
New York State recently selected Sunrise Wind to negotiate a 25-year contract to provide reliable green energy to the 
state. The project is finalising agreements with New York's energy agency, New York State Energy Research and 
Development Authority (NYSERDA), on this offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC) contract. 
David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted, said: "New York is already home to the 
trailblazing South Fork Wind project, and with Sunrise Wind we'll build on that foundation, broadening the economic 
benefits of offshore wind while delivering far more clean renewable power. With the federal Record of Decision in hand 
and our final investment decision having been made, we can continue to create hundreds of local union jobs and stand up 
a vibrant supply chain. We thank the Biden Administration, our state partners, and the congressional delegation for 
their continued leadership to advance this important project." 
 
Joe Nolan, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy, said: "We're poised and ready to 
start constructing the transmission system to connect Sunrise Wind's clean power to the New York electric grid. It's a 
momentous infrastructure project, to be built by local contractors and the men and women of New York's building trades 
and other labour unions. We promised to put New Yorkers to work building the energy of the future, and now we're ready 
to deliver on that promise." 
 
BOEM's issuance of the Record of Decision formally concludes its National Environmental Policy Act review process and 
precedes the anticipated approval of Sunrise Wind's construction and operations plan (COP), expected this summer. 
As previously announced, Ørsted has agreed to acquire Eversource's 50 % ownership share of Sunrise Wind, becoming the 
project's sole owner, subject to signing of an OREC contract with NYSERDA, finalisation of acquisition agreements, COP 
approval, and other relevant regulatory approvals. Eversource will remain contracted to lead the project's onshore 
construction. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Sunrise Wind.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  312112 
EQS News ID:  1867971 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2024 13:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
