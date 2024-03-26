

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft (MSFT) is planning to introduce more AI features in its team collaboration application, Teams, with the help of chatbot Copilot.



At present, Copilot can summarize meetings, but soon it will be also able to combine spoken transcripts and written chats into a single view, helping users to get a gist of the meeting.



The tech giant also aims to improve Copilot's message composition ability. 'Copilot can adjust your message to add a call to action, or like how a pirate would speak,' Microsoft explained in a blog post. 'Soon, you will also be able to generate a new message based on the context in the Teams chat.'



Also, the company will launch an Intelligent call recap feature in the next quarter with Teams Premium, which will automatically take notes during the call, allowing the user to do other follow-up activities.



On top of that, the Redmond-based company will roll out the IntelliFrame feature in Teams Rooms later this year, aiming to improve hybrid meetings. The feature will also include an automatic camera switching option, which will select the best camera in the room, and in case someone obstructs the camera view, the AI feature will automatically switch the camera view so remote participants can get the best view.



The company will introduce a speaker recognition feature in April, allowing the users to register their voice and face profile to improve the accuracy of the transcript.



Further, Microsoft announced the names of several new mobile carrier partners including AT&T, Odido, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone UK will support its Teams Phone Mobile feature later this year.



