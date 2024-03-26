

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is closely monitoring a recent increase in mpox formerly known as monkeypox cases in the state. The state has already reported 12 cases this year, matching the total reported in all of 2023, according to Brandy Darby, director of the Virginia Department of Health's Division of Surveillance and Investigation.



Of these cases, four patients needed hospitalization, six were co-infected with HIV, and none had received prior vaccination.



Common signs and symptoms of mpox include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and a new rash that may be painful. The illness initially resembles the flu, but as symptoms progress, skin lesions develop, Darby explained.



Most individuals affected by mpox in this current outbreak have been gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, though the condition can affect anyone, the VDH noted. While less common, Darby cautioned that mpox could be transmitted through contaminated items.



The recently reported cases underscore the ongoing necessity for mpox prevention and testing to reduce disease transmission, the release emphasized. Vigilance in preventing the spread is crucial, particularly with the upcoming spring and summer festival season, including Pride celebrations.



Healthcare professionals recommend receiving two doses of the free JYNNEOS vaccine if you are at risk of mpox exposure or in close contact with an infected individual. Those at risk or with close contact with infected persons are advised to consider vaccination, a two-dose regimen offered at no cost.



VDH suggests utilizing the CDC mpox vaccine locator to identify a nearby vaccination site.



VDH also advises individuals who have mpox or mpox symptoms to consult their healthcare provider for testing, even if they have been vaccinated. It is recommended to stay at home and avoid contact with others and animals until the mpox rash has healed, and a new layer of skin has formed.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken