

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC published certain guidelines for the citizens, detailing steps to control the spread of respiratory diseases such as flu and Covid.



The guidance update comes as the number of cases related to respiratory diseases has begun to reduce after reaching the peak during December.



The CDC highlighted that ventilation, alongside vaccination and practicing good hand hygiene, is vital for protection against respiratory diseases.



'People can still get sick after ventilating a space, so it is important to use ventilation as one part of a multi-layered approach to protect ourselves against getting sick from respiratory viruses,' the CDC said.



The agency advised people to open doors and windows to let the outdoor air inside as it can reduce the level of virus in the indoor air and also decrease the chances of virus spread.



It further said to maintain the home heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems properly, and to ensure the usage of filters rated MERV-13 in the heating or air conditioning system as it removes more germs than lower-rated filters.



The regulator urged people to use air cleaners, UV air treatment systems, portable CO2 monitors, exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathrooms, and multiple ventilation strategies to make sure that air circulates more in the house.



The CDC also recommended its Interactive Home Ventilation Tool to see how particle levels change with the change in ventilation settings.



Additionally, the agency said that people should move activities outdoors as indoors often have higher concentrations of viruses.



