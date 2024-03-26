

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has revealed that a simple skin biopsy test could help detect Parkinson's disease with an impressive 93% accuracy rate. The test, known as the Syn-One Test, can identify a protein buildup in nerve cells that indicates Parkinson's in patients. It works by targeting an abnormal protein associated with degenerative brain disorders called phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (P-SYN).



The study, which was conducted across multiple centers in the United States, was the first to focus on various neurodegenerative conditions under the umbrella of synucleinopathies, such as Parkinson's disease, Lewy body dementia, multiple system atrophy, and pure autonomic failure.



The Syn-One Test uses three small skin samples obtained through minimally invasive incisions, which are then sent to a biotech company based in Scottsdale for analysis. This 15-minute procedure involves a doctor taking a small skin sample and sending the results for testing. The Syn-One Test can assist in early Parkinson's diagnosis and differentiate it from other diseases with similar symptoms.



The chief medical officer at CND Life Sciences, Dr. Todd Levine, who is one of the creators of the Syn-One Test, stated that the test is very simple, with a little injection of lidocaine to numb the area. There are no stitches, and a Band-Aid is placed over the small incision, which heals up like a scab over the next few weeks. The Syn-One Test is now widely utilized by over 1,200 neurologists across 46 states, according to CND Life Sciences CEO Rick Morello in an interview with AZ Family.



The Syn-One Test is also affordable, with a patient cost under $1,500 and flexible payment options available. Insurance coverage, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans, often reduces the patient's expense to less than $400.



It's important to note that the Syn-One Test has not yet received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration.



